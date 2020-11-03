Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, to COVID-19 in April, and now he’s opening up about it.
Towns posted a video called “The Toughest Year of my Life” that describes the hardships he endured. One of the biggest was losing Cruz, who was his passionate supporter. Moments like when she screamed at Joel Embiid as he walked past the tunnel after his fight with Towns are invaluable.
“I think for me, I think if I was to say how am I coping and how am I healing from this, I’m trying to heal myself through others,” Towns said.
Towns' mother and father both had COVID-19. His father’s condition got better, but a stroke plus the COVID-19 symptoms resulted in Cruz being placed in a medically induced coma, and then she died.
The Packers could be without their top three running backs on Thursday night against the 49ers.
AJ Dillon was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, and Jamaal Williams was added on Tuesday after being deemed a high-risk contact. This is after Packers leading rusher Aaron Jones missed the previous two games, and is uncertain to play Thursday.
Dillon was one of two NFL players who tested positive Sunday morning before playing, but Green Bay has added only two extra players to its COVID-19 reserve list.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the other positive test before Sunday’s games, and Baltimore received good news, too. No new players tested positive.
The fact that two players played Sunday with COVID-19, and only two more players were added to the COVID-19 list is a positive sign for the NFL. The Ravens and Packers opponents from last week also had no additional positives.
The New York Giants almost shocked many football fans when they had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling for more than three quarters. Just like in many tight games, one play is receiving a lot of attention.
Trailing,25-23, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pass to Dion Lewis on a two-point conversion that was broken up by Antoine Winfield Jr. He appeared to get there early, and a potential defensive pass interference flag was thrown, but the flag was picked up.
Referee Brad Rogers offered more insight into the decision.
“The communication between the down judge and the side judge was that the defender contacted the receiver simultaneously as the ball came in,” Rogers said.
That could be a play that has heavy implications on where these teams end up. The Bucs are battling the Saints for NFC South supremacy, and it feels like, as in the NFC East, that every win counts as two right now.