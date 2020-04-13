Jacqueline Towns, mother of Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, has passed away due to complications with COVID-19, a family spokesperson announced in a statement.
“The Towns family is hearbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19,” the statement read. “The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met.”
An emotional Towns posted a public message on Instagram detailing his mother’s battle with COVID-19 on March 25. He said his mother first noticed symptoms a week before his post and later got tested. She experienced a fever and other symptoms before starting to feel better. However, the symptoms increased as the pain returned and eventually forced her into a medically-induced coma.
“This disease needs not to be taken lightly. It’s deadly," Towns said on Instagram. "Me and my family are going to keep fighting this. My mother is the strongest woman I know.”
Towns’ father also tested positive for coronavirus, but he recovered.
Jacqueline’s fierceness was on display when she was seen yelling down at Joel Embiid as went through the tunnel after a fight with Towns.
Embiid went to Twitter on March 25 to issue his support for Towns and his family after the Timberwolves star posted the public message on Instagram.
“We’re with you brother!!! We’ll keep praying,” Embiid said.
Jacqueline Towns was 61.