Sure, there have been jokes about athletes needing conjugal visits to offset the mental health impact of being distanced from loved ones, but not too many people could’ve seen a situating happening like the one in Seattle.
The Seahawks waived undrafted rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand after he tried to sneak a woman into his hotel room.
Teams have protocols in place, where only essential members of staff, players and coaches are allowed at training camp.
NFL Network reported that the woman was wearing Seahawks gear to disguise herself as a player. All of this was captured on a video.
The Seahawks’ handling of the situation sends a clear message. Teams are serious about players following the strict protocols, and there will be harsh punishment for those that don’t.
This situation should be more of an anomaly than a cause for concern. The NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS bubbles have had no problems with players attempting to bring in guests.
Siverand was a longshot to make the Seahawks’ roster, so that may have made the decision somewhat easier for the team. Coaches should use this situation to show players that there is no tolerance for sneaking someone in.
It’s no hyperbole to say that one individual’s decision can potentially impact the entire league.
Kennedy Chandler is a Memphis native. Since taking over for the Memphis Tigers, Penny Hardaway has kept the talent home, but not this time.
Five-star class of 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler committed to Tennessee on Instagram Live. Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee were his final five schools.
“They’ve recruited me ever since they knew who I was,” Chandler said on the Instagram Live. “Rick Barnes is a great coach. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer one day.”
Chandler is a dynamic point guard who is likely to make an impact from Day 1. He said he studies Chris Paul and Damian Lillard, and by watching his game, that isn’t surprising.
Going into Memphis’ backyard is a big win for Tennessee. Not only that, but Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina don’t miss on too many of the top point guards.
Looking at the Bulls’ roster, you’ll see a young and talented core. Coby White finished seventh in rookie scoring, Zach LaVine averaged a career-high 25.5 points, Lauri Markkanen showed potential of being the next highly-skilled European big man, and Wendell Carter nearly averaged a double-double in his second season.
All of that sounds good, but the results were not. The Bulls’ 22-43 record this season failed to qualify for the bubble. That lack of success led to the dismissal of head coach Jim Boylen.
Chicago went 39-84 since Boylen took over in December 2018.
A new front office is in Chicago, led by former Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas, who is the executive vice president of basketball operations. The Bulls also hired former Philadelphia 76ers vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley.
Those shifts make the head-coaching change less surprising. The Bulls are entering a new era with its young core, and they’ll be searching for the right coach to lead them.
Chicago’s search for a new coach begins now, but there’s no timetable on a hire. NBA assistant coaches Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue are potential candidates, and so is ESPN analyst Mark Jackson.