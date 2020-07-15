Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among 87 protesters arrested in Louisville, Ky. for a felony charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process.
Stills marched with the group in an effort to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman, was shot and killed in her home on March 13 after the Louisville Metro Police Department served a no-knock search warrant for narcotics at her apartment. No drugs were found.
Former officer Brett Hankinson was removed from the LMPD in June when it was discovered he fired 10 shots in the home. Neither he nor the other two officers at the scene have been arrested, which has led to an outcry nationally.
During Tuesday’s rally, Stills and other protesters marched to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home. LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said protesters were given a chance to leave Cameron’s property but refused.
Stills has been vocal about his activism in his career. He was one of the first players to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling for the anthem, and he called out Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for donating to a Donald Trump fundraiser.
Dak Prescott is surrounded by money, so it’s hard to blame him for wanting his cut.
Take a look at the Cowboys roster. Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith and Amari Cooper each have received contract extensions in the last year.
Prescott, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz are the only three quarterbacks from the 2016 draft class to start more than 50 games. Goff and Wentz are locked into six-figure deals for the next four seasons.
According to a report by Ian Rapoport, Prescott may be waiting until next season.
Playing on the franchise tag is actually a boost for Prescott. He signed a four-year, $2.72 million deal as a rookie. The tag will pay Prescott $31.4 million next season, placing him in the top 10 of the highest NFL earners in 2020.
However, long-term security is missing. One-year contracts are dangerous. One injury or bad season could decrease Prescott’s value well below its current position.
The Cowboys reportedly offered Prescott a five-year, $175 million deal, but he turned it down. The two sides have to agree by 4 p.m., or Prescott will be betting on himself in 2020.
Jimmy Butler’s rise to stardom is a true fairy tale, and he makes sure to let people know that it was because of hard work every chance he gets.
He doesn’t just talk it, but Butler walks it. Whether it was beating the Timberwolves’ starters with third-stringers, or becoming the third player in the past 35 years to play 48 minutes in three straight playoff games in 2013, he’s proven it over and over.
The latest example came in the NBA bubble during the quarantine period.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a hotel security guard responded to a noise complaint, just to knock and see Butler drenching in sweat dribbling a basketball in his room during quarantine. One way or another, he was getting his work in.
Butler has been Miami’s MVP this season, and it doesn’t look like he’s satisfied. The man wouldn’t even take a break during the NBA’s 48-hour quarantine period in the bubble.