So, a Baffert Derby winner gets away at 8-1 on a day when his top assistant Jimmy Barnes was injured when the other Baffert horse, Thousand Words, flipped in the paddock before being scratched. Baffert wins another Derby in a year when he might have won it with either Charlatan or Nadal if the race had been in May. Baffert was knocked after Charlatan and the filly Gamine were disqualified in races at Oaklawn Park for slight overages of a medication that would generally not be considered performance enhancing. Then, he was knocked down by Authentic in the winner’s circle.