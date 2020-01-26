Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday rattled the entire sports world. Philadelphia, his hometown, was no exception.
Sixers center Joel Embiid paid homage to the five-time NBA champion, crediting Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, for his early interest in the game.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz added:
Wentz wasn’t alone, several other Eagles weighed in.
Current Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen and former Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino both offered their condolences to Bryant and his family.
Philly rapper Meek Mill said this:
Former president Barack Obama said:
Soccer star Neymar Jr. paid tribute to Bryant after scoring a goal Sunday afternoon:
Athletes around the country and the world expressed shock and sadness: