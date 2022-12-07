Maddy Siegrist scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and No. 25 Villanova jumped on American University early in an 83-42 victory on Tuesday.

It marked the first home win of the season for Villanova (8-2) after dropping the opener at Finneran Pavilion to Creighton on Dec. 9.

The Wildcats led nearly the entire way, save for a 4-2 deficit at the 7:47 mark of the first quarter. From there, Villanova went on a 21-5 run to end the quarter, and lead by as many as 43 points before the final whistle.

Siegrist, who has tallied at least 21 points in all 10 games, also pulled down a game-best seven rebounds. Christina Dalce had 13 points (5-of-8), and Lucy Olsen added 12 points (4-of-7) with two steals.

American (0-8) was paced by Emily Johns’ 12 points.

Villanova next welcomes in City 6 rival St. Joseph’s on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Scoring spread around for La Salle men in win against Bucknell

Andres Marrero had 16 points and four others scored in double figures as the Explorers kept visiting Bucknell at bay for an 82-72 win.

Once the lead was grabbed, 6-4, with 17:25 to go in the opening half, La Salle (5-4) controlled the contest with hot shooting and an answer to any Bucknell push. The Explorers sank 7 of 15 three-pointers (46.7%) in the first half to build a cushion and made 33-of-66 overall from the floor.

Scoring alongside Marrero were Fousseyni Drame with 15 points, Hassan Drame (12 points), Jhamir Brickus (12 points), and Josh Nickelberry (11 points).

Bucknell (6-4) got a game-high 20 points from Andre Screen.

La Salle remains at Tom Gola Arena to face Drexel on Saturday in a City Series matchup (noon, USA).

Penn women hold off Bucknell in overtime clash

Jordan Obi scored 16 points, and the Quakers came out of overtime with a win against the Bucknell Bison, 68-62, at the Palestra.

With two minutes to go and 59-52 lead, Penn was unable to stop a Bucknell rally before the end of regulation. But the Quakers (4-5) proved to be up to the task over the extra five minutes.

Obi made a clutch three-pointer in front of the home crowd to extend the lead to 64-60 at the 2:07 mark. After the Bison pulled within two, Penn sealed the game with four free throws from Mandy McGurk (8 points) over the final 20 seconds.

The Quakers’ Floor Toonders had a season-high 15 points with 11 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double, while Kayla Padilla poured in 15 points and Simone Sawyer added 10.

Cecelia Collins led all scorers with 18 points for Bucknell (4-6).

Penn returns to action Thursday (7 p.m.) when St. Francis Brooklyn makes a trip to the Palestra.