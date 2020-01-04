Lane Johnson won’t be active when the Eagles host the Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs Sunday, an NFL source said Saturday.
Johnson was listed as questionable, but the right tackle was a limited participant in practice this week and had missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai will again start in Johnson’s place. The Eagles will also be without right guard Brandon Brooks, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in last week’s season finale at the New York Giants. The inexperienced Matt Pryor will start in his place.
Vaitai and Pryor first played side by side in the 17-9 loss to Seattle in November. Brooks left with an injury and Vaitai was moved from right guard to right tackle when rookie Andre Dillard was benched. The pair also played about 35 snaps after Brooks left last week.
Johnson’s chances of playing if the Eagles advance to the divisional round of the playoffs next week should be significantly greater. Recovery for a high ankle sprain can range from anywhere from three to six weeks. Johnson first suffered the injury on Dec. 9 against the Giants.
The only other Eagles player listed as questionable for Sunday is Zach Ertz. The Pro Bowl tight end has fractured ribs and an injured kidney. Ertz needs to be cleared for contact before he can return. He was set to undergo additional test Saturday.