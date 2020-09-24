Athletes have voiced their messages about getting justice for Breonna Taylor for months now, whether it’s been in press conferences, social media, or wearing a message on clothes.
Only one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s shooting was charged Wednesday, but his indictment was not directly related to killing Taylor. Former Louisville Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three felony counts of wanton endangerment.
This was not the result that many athletes had been fighting for, and many of them voiced their reactions.
“I’ve been lost for words today!" LeBron James tweeted. “I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!”
Colin Kaepernick kneeled in 2016 during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality. He has not been in the NFL since that season, but he’s kept vocalizing the issues.
Former Louisville basketball stars Montrezl Harrell and Donovan Mitchell also shared their reactions.
Steve Kerr has been one of the most active coaches speaking out against social injustice and demanding action for Taylor’s shooting. He called the news “discouraging.”
Jaylen Brown has emerged as one of the biggest young voices in the NBA. At 23, he’s already a vice president for the NBPA, and he’s been seen marching on the frontlines with protestors. His pregame wardrobe sent its intended message, but he also spoke after the game.
WNBA players have been some of the most vocal athletes in demanding justice for Taylor. Players, coaches from the league, and more athletes, including Eagles safety Rodney McLeod shared their reactions on social media.
A video of Tyler Herro went viral last year when he was in college at Kentucky after he told defenders, “I’m a bucket,” while shooting free throws. Herro has shown those buckets in spurts during his rookie season, but not like Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.
Boston is armed with three quality perimeter defenders in Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum. Neither player had an answer for Miami’s rookie sharpshooter.
Herro set a Heat rookie franchise record by scoring 37 points. It was the most by a rookie since Magic Johnson in 1980.
Herro is making a statement. It’s a statement to the voters who pegged him second-team All-rookie. A statement to the 12 teams that let him fall to 13th in the 2019 NBA Draft. A statement to people who underrated him this season as rookie teammate Kendrick Nunn got the shine.
Not many people expected a rookie to play like this, but it’s a big part of Miami’s success story. Not only are the Heat getting expected performances from veterans like Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder, but rookies Nunn and Herro plus Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo are having great seasons.
Herro is a bucket indeed, and if he plays anywhere close to this level, Miami will be in the NBA Finals next week.
The Mets are changing things around at the top. Steve Cohen is expected to be the team’s new owner when he is approved by MLB, and he plans to hire Sandy Alderson as team president.
Alderson is currently a senior adviser to baseball operations for the Oakland Athletics, but he served as the Mets' general manager from 2010-18. He stepped down after announcing his cancer from 2015 had returned.
The Mets won the NL East for the first time in nine years (2015) under Alderson. He helped build one of the best group of young starting pitchers that baseball has ever seen with Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz. Unfortunately for the Mets, the core was never healthy enough to sustain their success as a staff.
Mets fans haven’t been too happy with current general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. With the potential announcement of Alderson expected soon, Van Wagenen’s time may be up.