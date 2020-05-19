“The biggest thing about him playing football was the worry that he would get hurt, but you would see him out there and it’s like, he’s not the guy that’s going to get hurt. It’s the guys he’s going against,” Matt McDonald, one of James’ high school quarterbacks said in a 2017 story via Bleacher Report. “It’s at a point where he was so much better than everyone else that not even the big guys could hurt him.”