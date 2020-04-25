Latest Teams hoping to find gems on Day 3
Drafting is never easy, but the further you go along, the harder it becomes to find starters and valuable pieces. That is what makes Day 3 so special.
The players are there, but it’s not like the first round, where future starters are littered across the board. It’s not like the second and third rounds, where you will at least draft a player that will contribute and almost certainly make the team.
Fourth through seventh round picks have to fight their ways onto rosters. This is what separates the good GMs from the great ones. The great front offices will find players that will add depth and become valuable pieces to their teams.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill headlines the list, but quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm aren’t too far behind.
Pre-draft reading
