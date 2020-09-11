The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next month at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, one of five majors on the LPGA Tour, will be contested without spectators, the PGA of America announced Friday.
The rescheduled tournament, which originally was to be played in late June but was postponed because of the pandemic, will begin Oct. 8 and run through Oct. 11.
The decision to play without spectators on site was made in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Newtown Township and the Chester County Department of Health. The PGA said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments with local and state public health authorities as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through tournament week.
PGA of America president Suzy Whaley said she was “grateful” for the assistance from state, county and local officials in staging the championship.
“We’re excited to showcase historic Aronimink Golf Club, an incredible venue located in a community that has been a longtime supporter of women’s golf and the LPGA,” she said in a statement. “And while we will, unfortunately, be unable to have spectators with us … we’re certain that the talented players in the field will inspire those watching around the globe.”
LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan thanked KPMG and the PGA of America “for their willingness and persistence to ensure that the impact of this championship is not diminished despite the challenges we face this year.”