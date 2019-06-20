Lynne Carter, the first female to officiate pro boxing in Pennsylvania at an international level, was honored by Mayor Kenney at a ceremony Wednesday at City Hall.
During her 35-year career as a judge, Carter, a Mt. Airy resident and Streets Department employee for 40 years before retiring, worked with such boxing notables as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Jersey Joe Walcott, Carol Polis (the world’s first professional female boxing official) and officials Jimmy Binns and Francis Walker.
Carter was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in Pennsylvania this year and in New Jersey in 2012. She officiated more than 750 bouts, including several world title matches. She was the first female judge in Connecticut, the first African-American female judge, and the first woman to judge in the World Boxing Association, the World Boxing Organization and the World Boxing Union.
Carter also created A Fight for the Cause Foundation, a fundraising nonprofit that serves children and women in need.
Kenney presented Carter with a miniature Liberty Bell for her achievements.