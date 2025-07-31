Maddy Siegrist set to return for Dallas Wings on Friday
The former Villanova star missed 17 games with a knee injury. She is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Former Villanova star Maddy Siegrist will return from injury for the Dallas Wings on Friday.
Siegrist missed the last 17 games with a fractured right anterolateral tibial plateau, which forms the joint of the knee. The Wings (8-20) host the Indiana Fever (15-12) on Friday (7:30 p.m., ION).
Before her injury, Siegrist, the all-time scoring leader at Villanova, was averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, then good for fourth- and second-best on the team, in 11 games with three starts.
After the Fever, Dallas, which entered Thursday in 11th in the WNBA standings, will play a home-and-home against the second-place New York Liberty (17-9) on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBA TV) and Friday (7:30 p.m., ION).
The Wings then will host the Washington Mystics (13-13), who feature fellow former Villanova standout Lucy Olsen, on Sunday in Arlington, Texas (4 p.m., CBSSN).
