12-year-old Haddonfield Little Leaguer’s suspension is lifted by a judge

After a two-hour oral argument over Zoom on Thursday, a Gloucester County Superior Court of New Jersey Chancery Division judge ruled that the decision to have 12-year-old Marco Rocco suspended for one game following his bat flip in the Section 4 tournament was “arbitrary and unreasonable,” his father Joe Rocco said.

The infielder and pitcher, who plays on the 12-and-under Haddonfield Little League team, was also ejected during the July 16 game after he flipped his bat in celebration of hitting a two-run home run at the top of sixth inning against Harrison Township.

Advertisement

He was later given a one-game suspension by the umpire, which would be the first game of the New Jersey Little League State Tournament in Deptford on Thursday. However, a judge overturned the ruling made by Little League International, who argued that it was unsafe and unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Joe Rocco.

“I’m happy for my son,” Rocco said. “I obviously did this for him. I didn’t want to sue the league. I never wanted to do that. I tried to resolve it outside of the court before we filed, and they told me that they didn’t want to resolve it, so they forced me to file a lawsuit.

I am happy that the right result was reached. … He’s very excited to be able to play with his friends in the game tonight. That’s all we wanted, and that’s all we asked for.”

» READ MORE: A 12-year-old Little League player from Haddonfield was suspended over a bat flip. His dad is fighting back.

Rocco first asked Little League International to overturn the ruling, but Little League disagreed. He then decided to file an emergency temporary restraining order against Little League International, requesting for a judge to lift the suspension.

Rocco presented a written submission at a hearing on Wednesday. The judge decided to move forward with an oral argument on Thursday afternoon to have both sides present their case.

“Our written statement showed that Little League promotes and advertises flipping [bats] on their social media accounts and on TV during the Little League World Series,” Rocco said. “Then to selectively penalize my son was inherently unfair, and it was an arbitrary decision which was abuse of discretion.”

Little League International wrote in an official statement following the suspension being lifted: “Little League is extremely disappointed that time, energy, and attention were diverted away from our volunteers and communities who are creating positive experiences for all players and families throughout the International Tournament.

“Little League maintains that tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, of which falls distinctly under the discretion of the umpire. As all youth sports officiating continues to face challenges and abuse by parents and fans, and as we face a nationwide shortage of umpires and volunteers, it is more important than ever that we are supportive of Little League umpires, including the judgments and decisions they make at the local league level. … We respect the determination and judgment of the umpire who was present and are disappointed that a legal ruling contradicts the integrity of Little League International’s value and rules.”

Rocco, who serves as one of three coaches on the team, is ready to put this behind him.

He told his son that whichever decision is made, they’ll need to move on afterward. However, this has also served as a life lesson for Marco, who listened in on the Zoom, his father said.

“Sometimes people get things wrong,” Joe Rocco said. “Organizations get things wrong. Doctors get things wrong. Lawyers get things wrong. Sometimes you have to fight for what you believe is right, even if it’s an opinion that most people would say you can’t challenge, and that’s what we were told from Little League. … I hope he now understands that life can be unfair and most times, you have to fight for what you believe is right.”

Haddonfield’s Little League team, which won the state championship last season, will face Ridgewood at 8:30 p.m. The tournament is a four-team, double-elimination bracket with the winner advancing to the Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Conn.