A global pandemic made 2020 an abnormal year for everyone in sports. The pandemic, combined with staff changes and unusual race results, made it even more unfamiliar to Stafford Township native, Martin Truex.
It was his first season since 2014 without Cole Pearn as his crew chief. Together, they reached the Championship 4 race four times in 2015, 2017 (Cup Series Champion), 2018 and 2019. Truex finished 7th last year and had one win at Martinsville, ending that streak.
“One of the most difficult things about our sports is it’s a constantly changing environment,” Truex said. “Once [Nascar] went to no practice, that really changed the game for everybody. In our good years in ’17, ’18, ’19, probably the best thing we were the best at was going through practice, working on our car, figuring out our problems and making the right adjustments Saturday night going into the race on Sunday.”
As good as Truex was from 2017-19, the Daytona 500 is still a race he’s never won. He finished as runner-up in 2016 and placed fourth in 2020. Nothing more would signal that Truex is back to form than a season-opening win on one of the biggest stages in NASCAR.
“I’m hoping to win the thing,” Truex said. “It’s the biggest race in our sport. We’ve been close before, so really just figuring out how to get in victory lane because this would be a heck of a race to add to your resume.”
Things have settled down since the 2020 season. Truex didn’t travel with his extended family during the winter holidays like he usually does. Most of his time was spent fishing, training his new puppy, and caring for his girlfriend Sherry Pollex, who has been undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer.
He also kept tabs on the Eagles and Flyers. Just in case you’re wondering, he doesn’t have a favorite in the Jalen Hurts-Carson Wentz quarterback battle. He wants the best guy to win the job; even if that means trading Wentz.
Truex had a relaxed offseason for a man entering a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing. His calmness was rewarded on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when Joe Gibbs Racing announced a contract extension for the No. 19 Toyota Camry. This will be his third season with JGR, which includes one of the best teams in the sport. Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, back-to-back Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and second-year Cup driver Christopher Bell are Truex’s Cup teammates.
“It’s a heck of an honor to race for [Joe Gibbs Racing],” Truex said. “It’s a great race team. You want to be with a team that wins races and championships. I’m excited to keep it going.”
Things are falling into place. Truex doesn’t have to worry about a full season of contract talks, and he’ll have crew chief James Small for the second season. Truex described Small as “the closest thing” you could get to Pearn because of the continuity.
“They’re definitely a little bit different but as far as how they plan and set the cars up, their approach to racing through engineering is very similar,” Truex said.
The Daytona 500 will take place at the Daytona International Speedway at 2 p.m. on FOX. Truex will be in the 26th position when the green flag drops. It will be the 63rd edition of the Great American Race.