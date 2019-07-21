Given a perfect ride by Luis Saez, whose imperfect ride on the far turn of the Derby drew enough scrutiny to get the colt disqualified from first to 17th that day, Maximum Security held off Mucho Gusto in the stretch to win the $1 million Haskell Invitational by 1 1/4 lengths on Saturday. Spun to Run, stabled at Parx for trainer Carlos Guerrero, ran a terrific race, finishing third at 34-1.