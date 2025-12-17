The Fairmount resident who dreamed up a women’s fightwear empire from her college apartment

Maya Nazareth was 17, growing up in Malaysia, when she started training in Brazilian jiujitsu, and discovered the discomfort and limitations of women’s fightwear.

She kept adjusting her sports bra, fixing her rash guard and pants while trying to focus on the martial art that demands immense discipline and control. Nazareth, who struggled with body image issues, said this continued feeling of discomfort and frustration affected how she moved in the gym and in the world.

Back in the U.S, as a “naive” college student with $2,000 to her name, she dreamed of building Alchemize Fightwear, an apparel brand that empowered women fighters across the world.

In 2020, she founded the brand. Five years later, she won $300,000 on ABC’s Shark Tank, backed by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, Lori Greiner, and Kendra Scott in exchange for a 15% stake.

“I was having my chest exposed, my stomach exposed, and my pants fell during training,” she said. “That’s a huge barrier for women to train in these sports, especially in front of 50-plus men in a training room. I just thought I could create something better.”

Nazareth, who grew up in Malaysia and all over New Jersey, realized that she shared her reality with many women in male-dominated gyms and martial arts academies, who are often led to quit before they even experience the confidence and power martial arts brought to Nazareth.

“Jiujitsu transformed me into someone who felt strong, powerful, and confident, but the gear I was training in didn’t make me feel that way,” she said.

While studying international business at the University of Delaware, Nazareth placed her first purchase order of rash guards from the manufacturer, trying them out herself and putting them to test.

Her college apartment was Alchemize’s first headquarters, and her car was a mobile sales office.

She started by surveying 1,500 fighters, from amateur athletes to professional competitors, asking them what elements would make their apparel more comfortable and functional for their specific disciplines.

Nazareth reshaped necklines in the tops, removed center seams from the bottoms, inserted silicone waistbands, and built in sports bras for added support and comfort.

What she offered was both stylish and functional apparel for women fighters in jiujitsu, wrestling, and later boxing, muay thai, and other disciplines. They were all “customer-centric designs,” she said, that made for a more fluid and functional fit for martial arts practitioners. She even tapped MMA fighter Michelle Waterson to design a collection of her own.

“It’s nothing revolutionary,” Nazareth, 27, said, “but it’s really just thinking about the customer first and what they need from their fight wear.”

When she formed the brand in 2020, she built a company for every woman, in and outside the gym.

“Moms are fighters. People going through medical diagnosis are fighters. People trying to push through in their careers are fighters. And I think fighting is just a natural human movement that we all innately know how to do, want to do, and need training around,” Nazareth said.

“I really love that we have created an avenue for more women to step into that. I think it’s really powerful to say, ‘Hey, it’s safe to show up and express yourself in this way.’”

Under the Alchemize brand, Nazareth hosts free self-defense classes for survivors of domestic and sexual assault. She also organizes grappling camps in gyms and martial arts academies throughout the region to increase accessibility for women athletes.

“I’m personally passionate about what fight sports can offer survivors of assault and of domestic violence,” Nazareth said. “Just being able to make fight sports accessible to the everyday woman who may think, ‘I’m not a fighter,’ or who doesn’t see themselves rolling on the mat with a bunch of sweaty men. I think that’s something I’m really proud of and something I would like to continue doing.”

Her work and advocacy haven’t gone unnoticed. In December 2024, the Fairmount resident was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her groundbreaking work in women’s sportswear and retail.

Less than a year later, she was pitching on Shark Tank.

She received an email from the Shark Tank production team in March 2025, and immediately questioned its legitimacy.

“I try not to overcommit to an opportunity before it happens,” Nazareth said.

Despite her initial suspicion, she filled out the application and took the phone screening. Two months later, she flew out to California to compete on the show.

”You never know if you’re going to actually air on the show or what’s going to happen,“ she said. ”But I started my business for the love of the sport and because I wanted to do something cool for women’s jiujitsu. So, every single opportunity that comes up, I try to do my best. It was really exciting.”

As she practiced her script, Nazareth took a moment to reflect on her journey. “I kept saying to myself, this is not the time to play small,” she said. “This is the time to be courageous.”

When she walked out to present, Nazareth said she “blacked out.” But her proposal sparked immediate interest from Ohanian.

She started out seeking a $250,000 investment in exchange for a 5% stake in Alchemize, and ended with $300,000 and a shared deal with Ohanian, Greiner, and Scott.

“It was really emotional and really, really cool,” she said.

In the months since the episode’s airing on Oct. 22, Nazareth said the company has seen increased sales and a growing list of new customers. Having weathered the chaos of Black Friday, she looks forward to the slower Christmas season before things pick back up at the top of the year.

She’s excited about the new developments at Alchemize. In 2026, Nazareth and her business partner, Suzette “Suliy” Melendez, will launch the flagship Alchemize Fightwear Athlete Program.

The online-based program will support athletes as they scale their current and future businesses in and outside of combat sports. Melendez said the move aligns with Nazareth’s mission to empower women in sports and business.

“We want to give other women opportunities outside of jiujitsu, and give them a platform to scale,” Melendez said. “Being able to have shoulders to lean on, on the mats or off the mats, helps create community with our events.”

Nazareth also plans to expand Alchemize’s sports camps, making it the “South by Southwest” of women’s combat.

Through all these ventures, the goal remains the same. Creating pathways for women to enter martial arts and encouraging them to “own their inner ferocity.”