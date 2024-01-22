The 2040 U.S. Open will be played at Merion Golf Club

Merion Golf Club has been awarded the 2040 U.S. Open Championship, the U.S. Golf Association announced Monday.

The club in Haverford Township is also scheduled to host the 2030 and 2050 U.S. Opens, setting it up to host the event every 10 years.

“For well over a century, Merion has served as the site of some of American golf’s most iconic moments,” John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, said in a statement. “Our relationship with the club and its membership continues to grow, and when we looked at our future lineup for the U.S. Open, we wanted to enhance our upcoming commitment with a more regular cadence. We are thrilled to be able to return to such an important club on a regular basis and look forward to watching several generations of the world’s best write new chapters in the history of this great game.”

The club has hosted the major championship five times, most recently in 2013, tied for the sixth-highest total of any club. The 2013 championship saw Justin Rose win his first and only major title to date.

Merion Golf Club has hosted 19 USGA championships, the most USGA title events overall of any club, including most recently the 2022 Curtis Cup for women’s amateur golf.