Brady has never been successful without Belichick, but he hasn’t had the chance to be, either. Belichick has proven that he can when 11 games with a guy like Matt Cassel at quarterback with the 2008 Patriots. Brady has more to prove and sure that will motivate him, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Belichick is the safe bet because the proof is in the pudding. Cassel went 11-5 and Jimmy Garoppolo led the Patriots to a 2-0 start in 2016 without Brady. I’d bet the over on the Patriots’ 8.5 projected wins a lot quicker than Brady’s Bucs.