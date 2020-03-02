Abdul-Rauf was famously suspended one game in 1996 for refusing to participate in the National Anthem pregame ceremony. The Nuggets traded Abdul-Rauf to the Kings after that season, despite leading the team with 19.2 points per game. Many people believe that Abdul-Rauf didn’t receive a fair shot in the NBA. It’s a situation that’s eerily similar to what Kaepernick has experienced in the NFL.