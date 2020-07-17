Michael Thomas’ record-setting season in 2019 was enough to convince Madden that he’s the best receiver in football, but it hasn’t ended the debate.
Thomas was named the NFL’s fifth and final member of the 99 Club. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Donald and Stephon Gilmore.
Last season, DeAndre Hopkins earned a 99 rating. Thomas jumped him after an NFL-record 149 catches. He is also the NFL all-time leader in career catches through first four seasons (470).
The receiver position is one of the most debated positions in the NFL. The flare and flash receivers provide is eye-catching to fans. Plus, most receivers think they’re unarguable and open every play.
Hopkins ranked second with a 98 overall and Julio Jones was third (97). The small difference in ratings shows how close the three are in comparisons. In Jones, you have the big, fast, physical freak of nature that most people try to create when playing Madden. Hopkins’ hands are like duct tape and Thomas is as strong as an ox.
Adam Thielen, Chris Godwin and A.J. Green were some of the notable receivers who missed the cut.
All three of the top guys are special in their own ways. As the saying goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. So while everyone is debating who should be the top-rated receiver, the real answer will come when Madden ratings are updated at the end of the season.
Baseball teams are adding to the game experience in any way they can this season. The Brewers plan on doing so by allowing pets to attend the games ... virtually.
For $50, fans can view two-foot cutouts of their pets in the Terrace Level seats at Miller Park. A portion of the proceeds benefits Brewers Community Foundation.
It will be interesting to see how other teams incorporate similar ideas into their stadiums. The combined revenue loss from tickets, promotions, concessions and sponsors is a big hit for baseball.
The chances of a baseball landing in the Terrace Level at Miller Park are slim, but seeing your pet flash across the screen will only add to the experience.
Kenny Stills was one of 87 people arrested two days ago for marching to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home and refusing to leave.
According to TMZ, the felony charges have been dropped.
The march was in response to 26-year old Black woman Breonna Taylor being shot inside her home on March 13 after Louisville Metro Police Department issued a no-knock search warrant for narcotics. No drugs were found, and two of the three officers at the apartment remain in uniform.
Stills could face misdemeanor charges, but a felony conviction would have likely resulted in prison time.