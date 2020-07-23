The Mike Tyson workout videos circulating the internet over the past two months weren’t a publicity stunt or big tease. Iron Mike said that he was planning to get back in the ring, and now it’s happening.
Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., according to Kevin Iole.
It’s not like Tyson is coming back to fight some bottom-of-the-pack former school teacher. He’s fighting one of the most dominant fighters of the 90s and early 2000s.
Jones Jr., 51, is a former world titleholder in four different weight classes, and while Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, Jones Jr. boxed in 2018. Not only has Jones Jr. been in the right more recently, but he won 12 of his last 13 fights.
Even at 54 years old, Tyson is better than Jones. Jr.‘s most recent opponents. He has posted videos the last two months showing speed and power that’s unusual for a 54-year old man.
In May, Tyson’s trainer — Rafael Cordeiro — said he “saw a guy with the same speed and power as guys 21, 22 years old” when he watched Tyson. And that was after Tyson hit the mitts for the first time in nearly a decade.
Since it’s an exhibition, fans likely won’t witness the “baddest man on the planet” version of Tyson, or the “captain hook” version of Jones Jr. Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, told Yahoo Sports that a knockout is unlikely.
“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” Foster told Yahoo Sports. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”
The recent spike in retired boxers flirting with coming out of retirement has been noteworthy. Evander Holyfield made his own workout video, and Riddick Bowe said he wanted in on the action, too.
If anyone was going to come back, it should be these two. Jones Jr.‘s recent activity makes him a strong candidate for quality action, and Tyson’s body will make you think you’re watching a mid-90s pay-per-view fight.
It’s finally time to play ball.
Baseball is back with a doubleheader. The Yankees-Nationals and Giants-Dodgers will play an ESPN doubleheader.
The Nationals-Yankees matchup will feature two teams that should compete for a World Series title. Washington won the World Series in 2019, but the Yankees added ace Gerrit Cole to compliment a dangerous offensive lineup. Cole’s matchup with Nationals ace Max Scherzer is also the perfect pitching duel to begin the season.
The Dodgers are expected to be in the championship conversation after adding superstar Mookie Betts to what was already the best run-producing offense last season in the National League.
Seeing baseball this season once seemed like a longshot, but after MLB and the MLBPA finally agreed to a 60-game schedule with no fans in attendance, here we are.
Where will the Blue Jays play their home games? The season starts today, and that question isn’t answered.
It started when Canada’s federal government opted not to allow MLB games in Toronto because of the high COVID-19 numbers in the U.S. Then the Blue Jays looked into PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but the state of Pennsylvania denied the request.
The latest option is Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have approved the request, and now the state of Maryland has to do what Pennsylvania chose not to.
The Blue Jays’ home opener is scheduled for July 29 against the Nationals. If the team can’t find a major league park, they will host games at its Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.