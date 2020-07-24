Legendary Philadelphia boxing trainer Naazim Richardson has died.
Mr. Richardson trained Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley, Karl Dargan and Steve Cunningham, among others. He was Hopkins’ lead trainer when he upset light-heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver in 2006, and he helped Cunningham become a cruiserweight champion.
In an Inquirer story in 2014, Hopkins said he and Mr. Richardson connected well because both managed to rise from difficult upbringings.
“We feed off each other’s adversity,” Hopkins said in 2014. “Everyone has a story that could have ended their lives or stopped their careers. But somehow we found a way to not fall victim to those challenges. It’s good to know that he’s a fighter, not a quitter.”
Mr. Richardson’s most notable moment in the boxing ring came in 2009 prior to Mosley’s fight with Antonio Margarito. Mr. Richardson was watching Margarito wrap his hands when he picked up a cushion off the table and noticed how hard it was. It was discovered that Margarito had wet pads in his wrapping, and the California State Athletic Commission revoked Margarito’s licence for one year.
Mr. Richardson spent most of his childhood in the Germantown section of Philly before becoming a trainer. In the community, he often gave kids free boxing lessons.
He’ll be remembered as one of the best trainers the area has ever seen. Boxing greats have taken to social media to show their respects.