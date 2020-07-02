The NBA tested 344 players for COVID-19 from June 23-29, and an additional nine have tested positive, the league and National Basketball Players Associations announced Thursday.
As a result, 25 of 351 players have tested positive since the testing began on June 23. Ten of 884 team staff members also received positive results between June 23-29.
The players, coaches or team members who test positive will remain in self-isolation until cleared by a physician.
The 76ers are one of 22 teams participating in the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Sixers coach Brett Brown said Wednesday that none of his players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sixers are conducting voluntary workouts at their practice facility in Camden until they travel to Orlando July 9. After arriving in Orlando’s bubble-like atmosphere, the Sixers will conduct a training camp until July 29.
They will face the Indiana Pacers on Aug. 1 in their first of eight seeding games in Orlando.