Tokyo is in the same time zone is Pyeongchang, which means NBC faces the same challenge. It will do so again in 2022, when Beijing (on a 12-hour difference) hosts the Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is helping its longtime (and big-spending) American rightsholder: as with the 2018 games and Beijing’s 2008 Summer Games, some high-profile events are scheduled for the morning in Asia so they’re in prime time in the U.S..