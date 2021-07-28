Thursday’s action at the Olympics in Tokyo is highlighted by the opening of track and field competition, including New Jersey-born Temple alum Ajee’ Wilson in 800-meter heats. She’s looking to become the first American to win gold in the event since 1968, and the first American to win a medal of any kind in it since 1988.

There’s also the women’s gymnastics all-around competition, and lots of big swimming races in which Americans are favored to win gold medals. And late at night U.S. time, the United States women’s basketball team plays host nation Japan.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events except U.S. men’s basketball games are on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Thursday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

Noon to 5 p.m. (all delayed): Swimming – qualifying heats; Women’s volleyball – United States vs. Turkey; Men’s water polo – United States vs. Italy; Rowing – finals; Cycling – BMX racing quarterfinals; Women’s slalom canoeing – final

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Swimming finals – women’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, women’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m individual medley; Women’s gymnastics – all-around competition (delayed); Track & field qualifying Rounds – women’s 800m, men’s 400m Hurdles, women’s 100m

12:05 a.m. to 2 a.m. (all delayed): Track & field – qualifying rounds (delayed); Cycling – BMX racing finals (delayed)

USA Network

2 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Swimming – qualifying heats; Women’s volleyball – United States vs. vs. Turkey; Men’s water polo – United States vs. Italy; Women’s slalom canoeing – final; Women’s rugby – qualifying round; Archery – individual eliminations (delayed); Women’s beach volleyball – Brazil vs. Canada (delayed); Men’s beach volleyball – Brazil vs. Netherlands (delayed)

The channel will then have more tape-delayed and rebroadcast events until 8 a.m.

8 p.m.: Track & field – qualifying rounds; Rowing – finals; Women’s archery – elimination round (delayed)

12:40 a.m.: Women’s basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Women’s fencing – team foil semifinal; Men’s table tennis – semifinals; Men’s water polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro (delayed)

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Women’s beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (United States) vs. Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands); Men’s volleyball – United States vs. Brazil; Women’s gymnastics – trampoline final; Rowing – finals; Women’s rugby – United States vs. Australia; Cycling – BMX racing finals; Badminton – women’s singles quarterfinal (delayed)

NBCSN

2 a.m.: Women’s fencing – team foil bronze medal and final matches

8:10 a.m.: Men’s basketball – Spain vs. Argentina

The rest of the day and night will have delayed and rebroadcast events.

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Tennis – Men’s singles and mixed doubles, quarterfinals; women’s singles and doubles, semifinals

The channel will then have more tape-delayed and rebroadcast matches until 4 p.m.

11 p.m.: Tennis – Men’s singles and mixed doubles, semifinals; men’s doubles, final

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m.: Men’s golf – second round

Peacock

6:50 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics – all-around competition

Universo

8 a.m.: Men’s basketball – Spain vs. Argentina