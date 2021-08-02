By the time you read this story, the U.S. women’s soccer team’s 4 a.m. Eastern Time semifinal against Canada might already be over. But there’s a lot more to watch on Monday, including live track and field in prime time — highlighted by the men’s 400-meter hurdles final.

There’s also beach volleyball elimination-round action, and at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday the U.S. men’s basketball team plays its quarterfinal game against Spain.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events except U.S. men’s basketball games are on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Monday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full schedule of live and tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

Noon to 5 p.m. (all delayed)

Men’s gymnastics — vault and rings finals

Men’s beach volleyball round of 16 — Gibb/Bourne (United States) vs. Thole/Wickler (Germany)

Men’s diving — springboard qualifying

Men’s water polo — United States vs. Greece

Equestrian — eventing jumping finals

Track & Field — women’s 5000-meter final

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Women’s gymnastics — floor final (delayed)

Track & Field — women’s 200m semifinals, men’s 400m semifinals, women’s 400 hurdles semifinals, men’s steeplechase final, women’s 5000m final, women’s 400m first round, men’s 400m hurdles final, women’s long jump final, men’s 200m first round

Women’s beach volleyball — quarterfinal

12:05 a.m.:

Men’s volleyball — quarterfinal

USA Network

2:30 a.m.

Women’s volleyball — Russian Olympic Committee vs. Turkey

Men’s water polo — pain vs. Croatia

4 a.m.

Women’s soccer semifinal — United States vs. Canada

6 a.m.:

Cycling — track final (delayed)

7 a.m.

Women’s soccer semifinal — Sweden vs. Australia

The channel will then show a slate of delayed and rebroadcast events until approximately 1 a.m.

1 a.m.

Women’s water polo — quarterfinal (expected to be Canada vs. United States)

CNBC

2 a.m.

Men’s diving — springboard qualifying

8 p.m.

Track & field — Women’s 400m first round, men’s 400 hurdles final, women’s long jump final, men’s 200m round 1, men’s 1500m Round 1

NBCSN

There will be some delayed and rebroadcast events from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., including two men’s beach volleyball round of 16 matches and the men’s fencing team foil final.

6 a.m.

Baseball — United States vs. Japan in the playoff round

9 a.m.

Men’s beach volleyball round of 16 — Gibb/Bourne (United States) vs. Thole/Wickler (Germany)

The channel will then show a slate of delayed and rebroadcast events for the rest of the day and night.

Olympic Channel

5:15 a.m.

Wrestling — men’s Greco-Roman 60kg final, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg final, women’s freestyle 76kg final, men’s Greco-Roman 77kg semifinal, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg semifinal

10 p.m.:

Wrestling qualifying rounds — men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 62kg, women’s freestyle 68kg

Peacock

4 a.m.

Gymnastics event finals — women’s floor exercise, men’s rings, men’s vault

6:20 a.m.

Track & field — women’s pole vault qualifying round, women’s 200m semifinals, women’s discus throw final, men’s 400m semifinals, women’s 400m hurdles semifinals, men’s 3000m steeplechase final, women’s 5000m final

12:40 a.m. Tuesday

Men’s basketball quarterfinal — United States vs. Spain

Telemundo

4 a.m.

Women’s soccer semifinal — United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

Universo

7 a.m.