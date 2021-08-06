Allyson Felix is one medal away from becoming the most-decorated American track athlete in Olympics history, and she can win it Saturday in the women’s 4x400-meter relay. The race will be live exclusively online via Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, with the starter’s gun scheduled for 8:30 a.m. NBC will televise it on tape delay during its main prime time show.

Saturday’s top action also includes U.S. teams going for gold in baseball, women’s basketball, women’s water polo, and women’s volleyball. And in men’s soccer, Brazil faces Spain in a star-studded gold medal game.

Note that NBC added the baseball game to NBCSN’s schedule and bumped off the men’s soccer game, which will be played at the same time. But you can watch the soccer live in Spanish on Telemundo. It will air delayed in English on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. and CNBC at 8 p.m.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events except U.S. men’s basketball games are on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Saturday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full schedule of live and tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 a.m.

Men’s volleyball final — France vs. Russian Olympic Committee

10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. (all delayed)

Women’s water polo final — United States vs. Spain

Women’s golf — final round

Men’s handball final — France vs. Denmark

Wrestling finals

Men’s beach volleyball final — Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s track & field — 10,000-meter final

Gymnastics — rhythmic individual final

Artistic swimming — team final

Equestrian — jumping final

Canoeing — sprint finals

8 p.m. (all delayed unless noted)

Track & Field — women’s high jump final, women’s 10,000m final, men’s javelin final, men’s 1,500m final, women’s 4x400m final, men’s 4x400m final, men’s marathon (live)

Women’s water polo final — United States vs. Spain

Men’s diving — platform final

10:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball final — United States vs. Japan

1:30 a.m.

Women’s volleyball final — United States vs. Brazil

USA Network

2 a.m.

Women’s water polo final — United States vs. Spain

Men’s volleyball bronze medal match — Argentina vs. Brazil

Men’s diving — platform final

Gymnastics — rhythmic individual final (delayed)

7 a.m.

Men’s basketball bronze medal game — Australia vs. Slovenia

The channel will then show a mix of tape-delayed and rebroadcast events until 6 p.m.

6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Track & field — men’s marathon

Women’s volleyball bronze medal match — South Korea vs. Serbia

Gymnastics — rhythmic group final

11:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball final — United States vs. Brazil

Cycling — track finals (delayed)

CNBC

3 a.m.

Women’s basketball bronze medal game — Serbia vs. France

8 p.m.

Men’s soccer final — Brazil vs. Spain (delayed)

Women’s handball — bronze medal game

Boxing — finals

Cycling — track finals (delayed)

Men’s modern pentathlon — final events (delayed)

NBCSN

6 a.m.

Baseball final — United States vs. Japan

Everything else the channel will show during the day and night will be a mix of tape-delayed and rebroadcast events.

Olympic Channel

5:45 a.m.

Wrestling finals — women’s freestyle 50kg, men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg

Peacock

6:35 a.m.

Track & field finals — women’s high jump, women’s 10,000m, men’s javelin throw, men’s 1500m, women’s 4x400m relay, men’s 4x400m relay

Telemundo

7 a.m.

Men’s soccer — final pregame show

7:30 a.m.

Men’s soccer final — Brazil vs. Spain

9:30 a.m. (or whenever the game ends) to 10:30 a.m.