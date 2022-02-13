After a surprisingly tough win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, the U.S. women’s hockey team plays Finland in the semifinals on Monday morning Eastern time at the Olympics. The puck drops just after 8 a.m. on USA Network.

Highlights of NBC’s nighttime shows include the men’s and women’s snowboarding big air finals, with American medal contenders in both events.

TV coverage of the Olympics is on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Online, every event of the competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. Remember that Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia’s.

Monday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

For events televised live on the prime time show, you’ll see listings of the times when NBC expects to start its coverage of those events.

2 p.m.: Snowboarding — women’s big air qualifying; Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle qualifying; Bobsled — women’s monobob third and fourth (final) runs; Ski jumping — men’s team large hill (all coverage delayed)

8 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s aerials final (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — women’s big air final (live)

9:35 p.m.: Bobsled — two-man first run (delayed)

10 p.m.: Alpine skiing — women’s downhill (live)

11:15 p.m.: Bobsled — two-man second run (delayed)

12:05 a.m. Tuesday: Snowboarding — men’s big air final (live at the start of the broadcast window); Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle final (delayed)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

6 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s aerials final

7:15 a.m.: Bobsled — two-man first run

8 a.m.: Ice hockey — United States women vs. Finland semifinal

8:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle final

11:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — men’s slopestyle qualifying

1:35 a.m.: Speedskating — men’s and women’s team pursuit finals

CNBC

8 p.m.: Curling — United States men vs. Switzerland

11 p.m.: Ice hockey — men’s quarterfinal TBD (Denmark vs. Latvia and Slovakia vs. Germany are both at that time)