Just a few months after last summer’s delayed Olympics ended, the 2022 Winter Olympics are here.

Action starts in Beijing on Wednesday night U.S. time, with the time zone in China’s capital 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia. As is always the case, there are a few events in the days before the Opening Ceremony officially kicks things off — in this case, curling and women’s ice hockey.

The star-studded Canadian women’s hockey team will be the featured attraction on Wednesday night, facing Switzerland. There will also be live coverage of the United States’ mixed doubles curling team playing Italy and Norway.

You’ll find TV coverage of the Olympics on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Just as importantly, every event in Beijing is available to stream online in two ways.

If you subscribe to cable or satellite TV — or streaming platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV or Sling TV — you can go to NBCOlympics.com and log in with your provider account.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

» READ MORE: This is the first Olympics where you don't need a TV package to watch everything live online

TV provider authenticated streaming is also available through NBC Sports’ apps for mobile devices, tablets, and devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. Peacock also has apps on all the same platforms.

If you’re a Peacock subscriber already, you might find that easier. And if you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already.

Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s Olympics website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

USA Network

6 p.m. Mixed doubles curling — U.S. vs. Australia (delayed)

8 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling — U.S. vs. Italy

10 p.m.: Men’s Alpine skiing — Downhill practice runs

11:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey — Switzerland vs. Canada

1:30 a.m.: Mixed doubles curling — U.S. vs. Norway