The first full day of action at the Winter Olympics comes the day before the Games officially begin, and some of the biggest U.S. stars in Beijing will be featured.

Figure skating star Nathan Chen will be on the ice in the men’s team competition, which will be televised live nationwide on NBC in prime time. The U.S. women’s hockey team plays its opening game against Finland on Thursday morning here, which is Thursday night in Beijing.

» READ MORE: Shuster to become 1st curler to carry US flag at Olympics

You’ll find TV coverage of the Olympics on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. On many days, USA will have Olympics coverage live or tape-delayed for 24 straight hours, though Thursday won’t be one of them.

Just as importantly, every event in Beijing is available to stream online in two ways.

If you subscribe to cable or satellite TV — or streaming platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV or Sling TV — you can go to NBCOlympics.com and log in with your provider account.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

» READ MORE: This is the first Olympics where you don’t need a TV package to watch everything live online

TV provider authenticated streaming is also available through NBC Sports’ apps for mobile devices, tablets, and devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. Peacock also has apps on all the same platforms.

If you’re a Peacock subscriber already, you might find that easier. And if you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already.

Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s Olympics website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Thursday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

8 p.m.: Figure skating — Team event men’s short program and rhythm dance; Freestyle skiing — women’s and men’s moguls qualifying (delayed)

12:35 a.m.: Figure skating — Team event pairs’ short program

USA Network

3 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s and men’s moguls qualifying

7:30 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey pregame show

8:10 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey — United States vs. Finland

5 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling — Canada vs. Switzerland

After that: A U.S.-Finland women’s hockey replay, useful if you missed it in the morning (the replay will be available online too, of course)

11:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey — Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (Russia is officially banned from the Olympics again for doping violations, but its clean athletes can compete under the Russian Olympic Committee name.)

1:30 a.m.: Mixed doubles curling — United States vs. Sweden