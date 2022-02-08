After his record-setting performance in the short program, U.S. men’s figure skater Nathan Chen goes for the gold medal on NBC’s Wednesday night prime time Olympics broadcast.

Other big events Wednesday include the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final, featuring U.S. star Chloe Kim; and the men’s Alpine skiing combined downhill event. And if you’re looking for something a little offbeat, check out the men’s Nordic combined event — a mix of cross-country skiing and ski jumping. It’s live on USA in the middle of the night, and rebroadcast on NBC’s daytime show.

TV coverage of the Olympics features on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Online, every event of the competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

» READ MORE: How to watch the Olympics if you don’t have cable

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. Remember that Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia’s.

Wednesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

» READ MORE: More of The Inquirer’s Olympics coverage

NBC

For events televised live on the prime time show, you’ll see listings of the times when NBC expects to start its coverage of those events.

2 p.m.: Alpine skiing — women’s slalom; Snowboarding — women’s snowboard cross final; Luge — doubles first and final runs; Nordic combined skiing — men’s individual normal hill and 10km (all shown delayed)

8 p.m.: Short-track speedskating — men’s 1500m final (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — women’s halfpipe final (live)

10 p.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s combined, downhill run (delayed)

10:40 p.m.: Figure skating — men’s free skate (live)

1:05 a.m.: Alpine skiing — men’s combined, slalom run (live)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

3 a.m.: Nordic combined skiing — men’s individual normal hill

3:50 a.m.: Ice hockey — Russian Olympic Committeee men vs. Switzerland

6 a.m.: Short-track speedskating — women’s relay semifinals; women’s 1000m qualifying; men’s 1500m quarterfinals, semifinals, and final

8:30 a.m.: Ice hockey — Czech Republic men vs. Denmark

8:30 p.m.: Figure skating — men’s free skate

10:20 p.m.: Snowboarding — men’s snowboard cross qualifying and final

CNBC

5 p.m.: Curling — United States men vs. Russian Olympic Committee (delayed; it’s live online at 7 a.m.)

8 p.m.: Curling — United States women vs. Russian Olympic Committee

11 p.m.: Ice Hockey — Sweden men vs. Latvia