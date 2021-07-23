Saturday’s action at the Olympics in Tokyo is highlighted by the first gold medal events in swimming. There’s also the debuts of 3x3 basketball and skateboarding. And in the morning, the U.S. women’s soccer team plays its second group stage game against New Zealand, hoping to rebound from a 3-0 loss to Sweden in its tournament opener.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics will also be available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Saturday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

9 a.m.: Men’s volleyball — United States vs. France

10:45 a.m. (all aired on delay): Women’s 3x3 basketball, including the United States; Women’s water polo — United States vs. Japan; Rowing — qualifying heats and repechages; Archery — mixed team final; Men’s cycling — road race; Swimming — qualifying heats; Men’s beach volleyball — Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands); Men’s gymnastics — team competition

8 p.m. (all live unless noted): Swimming finals — men’s 400-meter individual medley, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay; Women’s beach volleyball — Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China); Men’s gymnastics — team competition (delayed); Men’s skateboarding — street qualifying

Midnight: Skateboarding — men’s street final; Women’s volleyball — United States vs. Argentina

USA Network

2 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. (all live unless noted): Men’s cycling — road race; Women’s beach volleyball — Switzerland vs. Germany (delayed); Rowing — qualifying heats and repechages (delayed); Swimming — qualifying heats; Men’s beach volleyball — Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) vs. Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands); 3x3 basketball

The channel will then have delayed and rebroadcast events through the rest of the morning and afternoon.

7:30 p.m.: Men’s skateboarding — street qualifying; 3x3 Basketball; Women’s archery — team elimination round (delayed); Men’s skateboarding — street final; Cycling — women’s road race

CNBC

8 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball qualifying round, including the United States (delayed); Softball — United States vs. Australia (LIVE); Rowing — qualifying heats (delayed); Table tennis — mixed doubles quarterfinal (delayed)

1 a.m.: Men’s water polo — United States vs. Japan

NBCSN

2 a.m.: Softball — United States vs. Mexico; Archery — mixed team final; Women’s soccer — Sweden vs. Australia; Men’s fencing — individual sabre semifinals

7:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — United States vs. New Zealand

The channel will then show delayed and rebroadcast events until 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Tennis — Men’s and women’s singles, first round; men’s and women’s doubles, first round

There will be rebroadcasts from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 p.m.: Tennis — Men’s and women’s singles, first round; men’s and women’s doubles, first round

Peacock

6 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics — qualifying