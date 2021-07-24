Saturday’s action at the Olympics in Tokyo is highlighted by the first gymnastics event of the Games. You’ll have to wake up early to watch them, but NBC will re-air the action from Simone Biles and other stars on its prime-time show.

There’s also the opening game for the U.S. men’s basketball team. It will only be live on Peacock — and it will be behind the streaming platform’s paywall. NBC will televise the game delayed at 4 p.m. ET, and NBCSN will have it at midnight.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics will also be available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (all live unless noted): Swimming — qualifying heats; Women’s 3x3 basketball — United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Men’s beach volleyball — Gibb/Bourne (United States) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy); Men’s water polo — United States vs. Japan (delayed); Rowing — qualifying heats & repechages (delayed); Women’s cycling — road race (delayed)

12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. (all delayed): Canoe slalom — qualifying; Men’s skateboarding — street final; Surfing day 1 report; Swimming — qualifying heats; Women’s diving — synchronized springboard final

4 p.m. (delayed): Men’s basketball — United States vs. France

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (all live unless noted): Men’s triathlon — final; Women’s gymnastics — team competition (delayed); Swimming finals — women’s 100-meter butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay; Women’s skateboarding — street qualifying

12:05 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding street final; Men’s volleyball — United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee (delayed)

USA

2 a.m.: Swimming — qualifying heats; Women’s 3x3 basketball — United States vs. Romania; Women’s cycling — road race

After the cycling race ends, the channel will have delayed and rebroadcast events through the rest of the day.

5:30 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball — Claes/Sponcil (United States) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia); Men’s triathlon — final

9 p.m.: Softball — United States vs. Japan

11 p.m.: Women’s water polo — United States vs. China; 3x3 basketball; Women’s beach volleyball — Canada vs. Germany; Rowing — quarterfinals & semifinals (delayed)

CNBC

2 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Women’s diving — synchronized springboard final; Women’s archery — team final; Women’s fencing — individual foil quarterfinals

7:30 p.m.: Women’s skateboarding — street final; Men’s rugby — qualifying round; Men’s archery — team elimination round (delayed); Women’s skateboarding — street final; Men’s fencing — individual foil round of 32 (delayed); Men’s basketball — Argentina vs. Slovenia

NBCSN

4:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

6:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Australia vs. Spain

8:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Japan vs. Mexico (joined in progress; the full game, which starts at 7 a.m. is on Telemundo and NBCOlympics.com)

The rest of the channel’s coverage through the day and night will be tape-delayed and rebroadcast events.

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Tennis — Men’s and women’s singles first round, men’s and women’s doubles first round

The channel will then show tape-delayed and rebroadcast events until 4 p.m.

10 p.m.: Tennis — Men’s and women’s singles first round, men’s and women’s doubles first round

Peacock

2:10 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics — qualifying

6 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Tokyo Live show, including simulcasts of two events airing on NBC: Women’s 3x3 basketball — United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Men’s beach volleyball — Gibb/Bourne (United States) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy)

8 a.m.: Men’s Basketball — United States vs. France

Telemundo

3:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Egypt vs. Argentina

7 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Japan vs. Mexico

Universo

4 a.m.: Men’s soccer — New Zealand vs. Honduras

6:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Australia vs. Spain (this will presumably be joined in progress when the above game ends)