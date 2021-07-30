The world’s fastest woman will be crowned Saturday in Tokyo in the Olympics’ 100-meter sprint, but you won’t see it live on TV. It’s only live on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, with a tape-delayed TV broadcast on NBC’s flagship primetime show.

Other highlights of Saturday’s action include the U.S. men’s basketball team’s group stage finale, potential swimming medals for Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel, and the quarterfinals of the men’s soccer tournament.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events except U.S. men’s basketball games are on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Saturday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (taped)

Women’s beach volleyball — Claes/Sponcil (United States) vs. Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil)

Tennis — women’s singles final

Diving — women’s springboard semifinal

Men’s water polo — United States vs. Hungary

Men’s gymnastics — trampoline final

Men’s archery — final

Women’s rugby — final

Cycling — BMX freestyle qualifying

2 p.m. (taped)

Women’s volleyball — United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee

4 p.m. (taped)

Men’s basketball — United States vs. Czech Republic

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Swimming finals (live) — men’s 50-meter freestyle, women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 4x100m medley, women’s 4x100m medley

Track & field (taped) — Mixed 4x400m relay final, women’s 100m final, other events qualifying rounds

Women’s beach volleyball (live) — elimination round

Midnight to 2 a.m.

Men’s beach volleyball — elimination round (LIVE)

Men’s swimming — 1500m freestyle final (delayed)

Cycling — BMX freestyle finals (delayed)

USA Network

2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Women’s diving — springboard semifinal

Women’s rugby — gold and bronze medal matches

Women’s handball — Russian Olympic Committee vs. France

5:30 a.m.

Men’s soccer quarterfinal — Japan vs. New Zealand (joined in progress, kickoff is at 5 a.m.; the full game is on NBCOlympics.com)

7 a.m.

Men’s soccer quarterfinal — Brazil vs. Egypt (joined in progress, kickoff is at 6 a.m.; the full game is on NBCOlympics.com)

8 a.m.

Men’s soccer quarterfinal — South Korea vs. Mexico (joined in progress, kickoff is at 7 a.m.; the full game is on NBCOlympics.com)

9 a.m.

Women’s volleyball — China vs. Italy (LIVE)

The channel will then show a slate of delayed and rebroadcast events until 8 p.m.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Track & field — women’s shot put final, men’s 400m qualifying round, women’s steeplechase qualifying round

Women’s basketball — Canada vs. Spain (delayed)

Fencing — men’s team foil quarterfinal (delayed)

Men’s fencing — team foil semifinal (live)

CNBC

2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Men’s gymnastics — trampoline final

Men’s archery — individual final

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Beach volleyball — elimination round

Cycling — BMX freestyle finals

Wrestling — qualifying round

Men’s badminton — singles semifinal

Women’s rugby — final (delayed)

Men’s archery — individual final

NBCSN

4 a.m.

Men’s soccer quarterfinal — Spain vs. Ivory Coast

6 a.m.

Baseball — United States vs. South Korea

The channel will then show a slate of delayed and rebroadcast events for the rest of the day and night.

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tennis: Women’s singles final, Women’s singles bronze medal match, men’s singles bronze medal match, women’s doubles bronze medal match, mixed doubles bronze medal match

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m.

Men’s final round

Peacock

Note that live events on Peacock are also available on NBCOlympics.com with authentication through a pay-TV provider.

6:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.

Track & Field: Men’s long jump qualifying round, women’s 100m semifinals, men’s 100m first round, men’s discus throw final, women’s 800m semifinals, mixed 4x400m relay final, women’s 100m final

8 a.m.

Men’s basketball — United States vs. Czech Republic

Telemundo

4 a.m.

Men’s soccer quarterfinal — Spain vs. Ivory Coast

7 a.m.

Men’s soccer quarterfinal — South Korea vs. Mexico

Universo

6 a.m.