Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 2-ranked player, withdrew Friday from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club because of an undisclosed injury, tournament officials announced.

Korda, 22, shot a 1-over-par 71 in Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA major championship. She ranks fifth this season on the LPGA earnings list with nearly $554,000 in nine events, with four top-10 finishes, including fifth place at last week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.

