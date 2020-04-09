“The biggest knock on him was he gave kind of questionable effort at times and didn’t always play to the whistle, didn’t always look for work or hustle downfield. But that kind of stuff can be coached out of you. He occasionally can overset. But he has the ability to recover, which is great in the NFL. Things are going to go wrong. You have to be able to get out of a bad situation, which he has the ability to do. Because he has such strong hands, he can kind of cut off that inside move when he does overset.