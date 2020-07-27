The annual NFL Top 100 players list has started its rollout. NFL Network revealed numbers 100-71 on Sunday night, and the Eagles five players listed.
Brandon Brooks (98th), Jason Kelce (94th), Darius Slay (92nd), Zach Ertz (85th) and Fletcher Cox (73rd) all made the list. The Eagles’ five selections were the most through 30 selections.
That’s the good news. The bads news is well ... that’s it. According to Dave Zangaro, no more Eagles will make the list.
If this is true, there are a few notable snubs. Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and Carson Wentz stand out above the rest.
Kyler Murray (90th) and Josh Allen (87th) were the two quarterbacks who’ve already been named on the list. Murray was Offensive Rookie of the Year and Josh Allen led the Bills to a 10-6 record.
Allen ranked above Wentz will ruffle some feathers. Wentz had more passing yards, touchdowns, a better completion percentage and less interceptions than Allen last season.
However, it is the players’ list, so it’s hard to argue with the thoughts of peers.
Keenan Allen is one of the most underrated wide receivers in football, and he’s tired of it. He wants his credit.
Allen went to Twitter to let everyone know that he’s tired of being underappreciated. In the process, he even called out a few NFL receivers to make his case.
“Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue... @cheetah (Tyreek Hill) @MikeEvans13_ @chrisgoodwin ... ( and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better receiver than me! Faster than me...every day of the week but separation..CHILD PLEASE!” Allen said on Twitter.
Most receivers have big personalities. It’s one of the few positions where players openly compare themselves to the competition. It didn’t take long for one of Allen’s targets to get a hold of his tweet.
As stated in Evans’ response, Allen tagged Chris Goodwin instead of Godwin, which added a little humor to Godwin’s response.
“oh [expletive] lol Don’t sweat it G, Chris Goodwin ain’t better than me either,” Godwin said on Twitter.
Allen’s feud comes from his ranking in the NFL Top 100 players of 2020 list. He was ranked 77th. Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp and D.K. Metcalf were receivers listed behind Allen, but apparently that’s not enough justification.
He didn’t stop there, either. The AFC West has Tyreek Hill, Courtland Sutton and Sammy Watkins, but let Allen tell it, he’s the top option.
Allen is not holding his tongue on Twitter, so it’ll be interesting to see how he reacts to receivers being revealed in the upcoming weeks.
Alex Smith suffered one of the most gruesome leg injuries in the history of football. It was so bad that it resembled a war wound and led to 17 surgeries.
According to The Athletic, Smith’s return to Washington is underway.
Trainers will take their time with Smith, so the decision to place him on the Physically Unable to Perform list isn’t a surprise. Smith announced Friday that he was fully cleared to participate in football activities for the first time since 2018.
“To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn’t restrict me from doing anything -- I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted -- then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear,” Smith said to ESPN. “I didn’t know if I would ever hear those words.”
Smith’s story is the ultimate example of perseverance. Even if he doesn’t play a snap this season, he should win Comeback Player of the Year.
NASCAR has hosted most of its events without fans, except for races in Tennessee, Texas and Alabama. Delaware’s Dover International Speedway was hoping to seat a limited number of fans, but that won’t be happening. Track officials announced no fans will be in attendance Aug. 21-23.
“We submitted a comprehensive plan to state officials outlining our planned procedures and protocols for keeping our fans safe throughout our August race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the decision was made to not allow fans. We understand it, and while we are disappointed, we also realize that we need to err on the side of caution and yield to the opinions of public health experts to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19.”
The decision doesn’t impact the six scheduled races, which include Xfinity and Cup Series doubleheaders.
Fans can get a full refund or move their funds to Dover’s 2021 race weekend if they choose.