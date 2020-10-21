When LSU won the 2020 national championship in January, a video of former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing out cash to players garnered much attention.
LSU initially responded by saying Beckham Jr. gave out fake money, but quarterback Joe Burrow said in another interview that the money was real.
Sports Illustrated learned that LSU is banning Beckham Jr. from the program for two seasons after conducting its own investigation. Beckham Jr. handed out approximately $2,000 worth of cash to players.
LSU is hoping its self-imposed sanctions are enough to keep the NCAA from dropping an even bigger hammer. SI’s report also lists other recruiting violations that involved former Raiders and LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander.
Mookie Betts has been one of the best players in baseball since he arrived in 2014.
His three Silver Slugger and four Gold Glove awards are evidence that he’s a force offensively and defensively. His 30-plus home run power and career .301 batting average are more evidence of a true five-tool player. And then there’s a 2018 MVP and World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox.
Betts is displaying all of his tools this postseason. His performance in Game 1 of the World Series helped the Dodgers take a 1-0 lead. He went 2 for 4 with a home run and two stolen bases.
Mike Trout comparisons hovered on social media after Betts' performance. Trout has been viewed by many as the best player in the world. If anyone can challenge that crown, Betts' accolades stack up well. His latest achievement in the World Series put him in the same sentence as Babe Ruth.
While Trout has played in just three postseason games in his career, Betts is in his second World Series. Granted, the Dodgers and Red Sox’s payrolls have more star-studded players generally than the Angels.
Betts is one of the league’s best players. He’s in a position to showcase that, and so far he’s living up to the standard. Even though the traded yielded a young star like Alex Verdugo, it’s hard to imagine why Boston didn’t keep it’s megastar.
Quinton Spain has been a steady starter with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills in his six seasons, but now he’ll take his talents elsewhere. The Bills released Spain after 20 games.
A six-year starting guard hitting the market will likely have teams salivating. The Cowboys and Eagles are battling in the NFC East and both could use help on the offensive line. The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender, but guard is a position that could be addressed.
Even more teams should be calling Spain’s agent. He hasn’t allowed a sack in the last two years.
Spain had just signed a three-year, $15 million extension in the offseason. The fit in Buffalo may not have worked out, but another team has a chance to grab a lineman who can step right into a starting role.
Many people around the NFL and fans are excited to see Tua Tagovailoa perform, but that came at the expense of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick hasn’t just been average. He’s been one of the best players on the Dolphins during their 3-3 start. His late season play from last year has carried over into 2020.
Performing at a high level and losing your job is tough for anyone, and Fitzpatrick’s reaction hasn’t been different.
“I basically got fired yesterday and my day today consisted of zoom meetings with the guy who fired me and sitting in a room with the guy who replaced me for four hours," Fitzpatrick told reporters Wednesday.
Fitzpatrick isn’t getting any younger. Mentoring a young projected star like Tagovailoa may be a fun story to tell in 10 years, but Fitzpatrick wants to play.
Take a quick look around the league, and you’ll see teams in contention where Fitzpatrick could be an instant upgrade based on his current play. The Cowboys and Washington Football Team come to mind.
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3rd, so if Fitzpatrick leaves, it’ll happen soon. On one hand, it’ll be smart for the Dolphins to capitalize on his success and pick up a draft pick, but they may want to keep him as insurance for Tagovailoa, who had multiple ankle injuries and a major hip surgery in college.