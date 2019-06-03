Good question. And one that is at the epicenter of the national perception that officiating, in general, has become worse, not better, through technology. Hockey and football have changed from grinding games to games of stretch passes and speed, speed, speed. Wary of those pixels perhaps, officials might feel forced to anticipate fouls as much as officiate them. Jones’ roughing-the-passer penalty — his hand came down softly onto Tom Brady’s shoulder pad a millisecond after the ball was released — is a prime example of the NFL’s dilemma.