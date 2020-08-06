Officials of the ShopRite LPGA Classic announced Thursday that the annual tournament at the Jersey Shore will be played this year without fans, a decision made after consulting with state and local health officials and the LPGA.
As part of the announcement, which includes the cancellation of the annual Pro-Am competition, officials said the tournament at the Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J., would be expanded this year to 72 holes from its customary 54. The dates of the event are Oct. 1 through 4, with all four days to be televised on Golf Channel.
LPGA commissioner Mike Whan thanked sponsors, including title sponsor ShopRite and presenting sponsor Acer, for being “committed to providing our players with a valuable opportunity to compete during this limited season and continuing to give back to the community as the tournament has done for more than 30 years.”
ShopRite has raised more than $35 million for regional charities during that time. Joe Sheridan, president and COO of parent Wakefern Food Corp., said the commitment will continue this year given the demand on food banks and other charities amid the pandemic.