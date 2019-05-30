Parx Racing in Bensalem has begun its summer schedule.
Live racing will be held three days a week -- Monday, Tuesday and Saturday. There will be no more live racing on Sundays until September with the exception of one holiday: Fathers Day, June 16.
In September, Parx will play host to a special guest. Smarty Jones, the 2004 Triple Crown hopeful, will make an appearance at the Smarty Jones Stakes on Labor Day.
And on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Pennsylvania Derby and the Cotillion Stakes -- both $1 million races -- will be run.