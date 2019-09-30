All-America wide receiver and kick returner Rondale Moore will not play for Purdue on Saturday against Penn State because of an injury, Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm said Monday.
Brohm also said fifth-year senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar underwent surgery Monday for a broken left clavicle and will be out for an indefinite period.
Both Moore, the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, and Sindelar were injured on the same play in the first quarter of Saturday’s 38-31 home loss to Minnesota. Moore was running a pass pattern when he fell to the ground and clutched the back of his left leg, while Sindelar was slammed into the ground on his non-throwing shoulder.
Brohm, who did not go into detail on Moore’s injury, also said offensive lineman D.J. Washington underwent surgery Monday on what he called “a broken fibula/ankle.”
“You’ve got to play with the cards you’re dealt with, and that happens every year,” Brohm said of the injuries at his weekly news conference. There’s no excuses whatsoever. There’s no complaints. It’s our job to develop our players and get them ready to play."
Entering Saturday’s contest, Moore was second in the nation in both receptions at 9.0 per game and all-purpose yardage at 179.67 yards per game. Sindelar led FBS in passing yards with 932 after his first two games but suffered a concussion late in the second game Sept. 7 against Vanderbilt and did not return to action until Saturday versus Minnesota.
The Big Ten announced that the Oct. 12 game between Penn State and Iowa in Iowa City would begin at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia time but that the television coverage would not be announced until next week. The game will air on 6ABC, FoxSports 1 or Big Ten Network.
The Big Ten named Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford as its co-offensive player of the week. Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, completed 26 of 31 passes for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns in Friday night’s 59-0 drubbing of Maryland. He also rushed for 54 yards and a score.