I have nothing bad to say about Mr. Money. The colt has been brilliant in winning four straight in Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. This is his first try in a Grade I since he was fourth in the Breeders’ Cup. But he may be this good. And Parx players will remember his trainer, Bret Calhoun, who brought the wonderful Chamberlain Bridge to the track five times to run in the Turf Monster, a race the great grass sprinter won in 2009 and 2010 when the track was still called Philadelphia Park.