Thunderstorms forced the stoppage of play Wednesday during the qualifying round for the Pennsylvania Women’s Amateur Championship at the Militia Hill course at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Competition was halted at 2:42 p.m. with 38 players left on the course, and play was called for the day shortly after 5 p.m. Contestants will return to the course at 8 a.m. Thursday if conditions permit.
Kaitlyn Lees of Philadelphia Country Club, who is entering her sophomore year at Dartmouth, held the lead among the 45 players who finished their rounds with an even-par 72. The Bryn Mawr resident and Agnes Irwin School graduate carded three birdies and three bogeys.
Julia McLaughlin of Saucon Valley and Katie Miller of Ligonier were tied for second at 74, with Yardley’s Jackie Rogowicz and Sandy Run’s Cassidy Gavaghan another shot back at 75.
Tournament officials said they hoped match play could begin around 10 a.m. The Women’s Amateur will have 43 players competing in three flights – championship, first and second. The Senior Women’s Amateur division (31 players) will have championship and first flights, and the Super-Seniors (nine) will compete in one flight.