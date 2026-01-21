PGA Championship names new director months ahead of major golf event at Aronimink

Jackie Endsley has been named director of the PGA Championship ahead of the tournament in May at Aronimink Golf Club, the PGA of America announced Wednesday.

Endsley has worked for the PGA for nine years and served as the championship director for six major PGA championships, including the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which also was at Aronimink.

On Friday, Ryan Ogle announced on social media that he would step down as tournament director, a role he held for a year and a half.

“We are especially excited for Jackie to lead our talented on-site team and continue the fantastic momentum surrounding the 2026 PGA Championship,” said David Charles, senior director of championships for the PGA of America.

“This championship has received exceptional support from the club, as well as from local business and community leaders, putting our planning efforts in a great place for a successful week in May. Jackie’s extensive experience in leading major championships, along with her familiarity with Aronimink, strong organizational skills, and commitment to excellence, will be instrumental as we prepare to stage the 108th PGA Championship.”

The PGA Championship will be held from May 14-17 at Aronimink in Newtown Square, and is the first major men’s PGA Championship in the area since the U.S. Open was at Merion Golf Club in 2013. The Philadelphia Cricket Club hosted the Truist Championship, a sold-out signature event, in May.

“Returning to Aronimink and joining this outstanding team at such a pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity,” Endsley said. “The 2026 PGA Championship is poised to be truly special thanks to the dedication of our staff, the support of our partners, and the rich tradition of championship golf at this venue. As we ramp up preparations for championship week, our focus remains unchanged: delivering an unforgettable experience for players, spectators, and the entire community.”