PGA Championship tickets are sold out. But there’s still a way to get into Aronimink.

For the first time in over a decade, a golf major will make its way to the Philadelphia region, and the demand is high. Daily ground tickets for the 2026 PGA Championship, taking place from May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club, are officially sold out 10 months in advance of the event.

Ticket sales outpaced the last two PGA Championships by 20%, with the highest demand coming from the greater Philadelphia area. Almost 50% of early ticket registrants were residents of Pennsylvania, especially surrounding towns such as Newtown Square, West Chester, Media, and Ardmore.

“People are excited about everything going on in 2026 — whether it’s the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, the All-Star game on top of all the great sports here annually,” said Ryan Ogle, the 2026 PGA Championship director. “It also shows that Philly is a great spot for professional golf. Every time there’s an event, it seems like it’s supported.”

Fortunately for fans, there are still ways to get into Aronimink. Here’s how …

What tickets are still available?

Although daily grounds tickets are sold out for all four days, there are still some tickets available to purchase at face value. A limited number of Practice Round Championship+ tickets, Weekly Championship+ tickets, and Club PGA tickets are still available to the general public.

Practice Round Championship+ tickets, starting at $91 with taxes, provide access to the grounds during practice rounds from Monday through Wednesday, with all-inclusive food offerings and nonalcoholic beverages at concessions course-wide.

“Practice rounds are a little more laid back,” Ogle said. “The players engage a little bit more, give autographs, and the crowds are a little bit lighter. So, it’s easier to traverse the golf course and see the property.”

The Weekly Championship+ tickets, starting at $1,433, gives fans full access to the entire 2026 PGA Championship, including both practice and championship rounds. And Club PGA tickets, starting at $1,310, allow daily access to Championship rounds, premium amenities, chef-inspired menu, open bar, and an elevated hospitality experience overlooking holes 8 and 10.

Tickets and packages are available for purchase online. And fans can still purchase verified resale daily grounds tickets through SeatGeek. Daily tickets are already being resold starting at $423.

However, there is a cheaper way to get access …

Be a volunteer

If fans didn’t land a ticket, they can get up close and personal as a volunteer for the event. As volunteers, fans can help run different aspects of the PGA Championship with a special behind-the-scenes experience of a golf major.

“We do have some limited opportunities for those that are interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the championship,” Ogle said. “We’ll need 3,200 volunteers when it’s all said and done. We have opened that up to the public and some early registrants have far exceeded expectations so spaces are filling up quickly.”

Fans can volunteer for different committees, including the PGA shops, player transportation, corporate hospitality services, and ticket and credential scanning. Volunteers can sign up online and pay a $270 fee, which covers a number of incentives.

“That covers a Nike uniform, meals and drinks during the shift, parking access all week to serve as a volunteer,” Ogle said. “Volunteers can come on days they don’t have any shift or maybe after or before their shift and enjoy the best players in the world competing on an iconic golf course. We encourage them to quickly sign up before the spots remaining fill up.”

Not a bad experience for something cheaper than a single-day ticket.

The PGA Championship is just the latest golf event to make its way to Philadelphia, following the Truist Championship.

“To bring major championship golf back to Philly is going to be exciting,” Ogle said. “I’m also extremely eager to see and be part of everything in 2026.

“We’ve had some really great conversations with FIFA, the Phillies, the MLB All-Star game, great conversations with the Eagles and a lot of collaboration, finding opportunities to lean into Philadelphia. It’s just an incredible time to be a Philadelphian.”