The 76ers could be in line to lose another member of their staff.
Todd Wright, the team’s assistant coach/head of strength and conditioning, is being heavily courted by the Los Angeles Clippers, according to several sources. The Clippers want to hire Wright for a high-ranking position in their sports science department, and the offer could be hard to pass up.
The New England native had been with the team for four seasons after spending the previous 14 as the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Texas men’s basketball team. In his short time in the NBA, Wright has established himself as one of the most respected strength coaches in the league.
The thought is that he would be a great fit to help keep the Clippers, especially new addition Kawhi Leonard, healthy for the postseason.
Leonard signed a free-agent deal with Los Angeles earlier this month after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title.
He sat out 22 of the Raptors’ regular-season games for “load management.” Toronto was determined to rest Leonard one season after he played just nine games for the San Antonio Spurs because of a quadriceps tendon injury.
News of Wright’s likely departure comes one week after player-development coach Lindsay Harding accepted an assistant coaching job with the Sacramento Kings.
The Sixers also have parted ways with their vice president of athlete care, Dr. Daniel Medina; director of performance research and development Dr. David Martin; massage therapist Sergei Khmelevski; and shooting guard John Townsend.