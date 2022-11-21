How much longer will Tobias Harris remain a 76er?

The 30-year-old forward is under contract through the 2023-24 season. However, his name has repeatedly been brought up in trade discussions over the last couple of years. And this season is no different.

League sources have confirmed to The Inquirer that the Sixers have had recent discussions with teams about the 6-foot-9, 226-pounder. Gauging interest in Harris is nothing new, but some consider that important to note because those talks are ahead of the Dec. 15 date when offseason free-agent signees are able to be traded. A lot of teams wait until after that date to make trades because the pool of tradable players will increase.

Right now, the Sixers (8-8) need Harris’ scoring ability, once he returns from the left hip soreness that sidelined him for the last two games. James Harden is out with a tendon strain in his right foot and Tyrese Maxey is out with a fractured left foot. So Harris will be the Sixers’ much-needed second scoring option behind Joel Embiid once he returns.

But it might make sense for the Harris and the Sixers to part ways at some point this season.

When they’re at full strength, he is, at best, their fourth scoring option behind Embiid, Harden, and Maxey. Harris’ averages of 14.7 points and 12.1 shots per game are the lowest of his career since he averaged 13.7 points on 11.0 shots with the Orlando Magic in 2015-16.

Harris’ job, whenever everyone becomes available, could be to go back to standing in the corner and stretching the floor. He’ll most likely go back to becoming an afterthought when it comes to play calls.

However, Harris is at his best with the ball in his hands. He excels in pick-and-rolls. The 12th-year veteran isn’t known for being a great defender, a rebounding machine, or a facilitator for others. He’s known for his ability to score.

So Harris would be better suited playing for a team on which he could become a second option. Meanwhile, the Sixers’ ideal fourth option would be a guy who can defend and is able to make open threes and impact the game without the ball in his hands.

That’s why Harris could be used as a trade chip to acquire a better fit. However, the Sixers would have to find a team willing to give back value for what is a little less than two years and $79.6 million remaining on the five-year $180 million contract he signed July 10, 2019.

His contract is probably the reason the often-shopped Harris is still on the roster. It’s a contract that could be easier to unload next season while he’s in the final year.

Right now, the Sixers can’t afford to let him go. Harden is out for at least another week and Maxey will be sidelined three to four weeks.

But Harris’ name is going to continue to be brought up in trade discussions, especially after Harden returns. A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team, Harden is a future Hall of Famer. The Sixers’ offensive rating is better when he plays, but their defensive rating is worse when he’s on the floor. Still, the All-NBA guard has to play despite his defensive shortcomings. The same applies for Maxey, who also struggles defensively.

So they’ll need to eventually add a defensive stalwart in the starting lineup to help out in that area. The Sixers could do that via a trade or by reshuffling their starting lineup.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to hear about Harris’ name being mentioned in potential trade discussions. And that only makes sense.

He would be a solid pickup for a team that thinks adding a scoring threat would make it a championship contender. The Sixers also need a better fit.

They could attempt to get a third team to participate in a deal. That squad would have to have enough cap space available to take on Harris’ salary. But that team would surely want a lot of draft picks, something the Sixers don’t have, included in the deal.

The Sixers could also take back bad contracts in exchange for Harris in a deal. But that wouldn’t necessarily make them better. Or they could stand pat and keep him if there are no suitable offers or if injuries linger.

Time will tell what happens.

But as long as he remains a Sixer, his critics will complain that he’s making too much money for a fourth option. His supporters will say that he’s being underutilized.

And we’ll continue to ask: How long will he remain a Sixer?

